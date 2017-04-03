Search underway for gunman after Texas deputy constable shot

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) -- A Harris County deputy constable has been shot near county government offices east of Houston and a search is underway for the gunman.

The shooting occurred about 7 Monday morning in Baytown and the deputy was airlifted to a hospital.

The incident led to the lockdown of a nearby high school and a broad response by law enforcement as authorities closed intersections as part of their search for the suspect.

Access to businesses in the area was limited as authorities conducted their search.