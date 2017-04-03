Assistant chief deputy constable shot, killled in Baytown

- Authorities say that Clint Greenwood, a Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy constable has been shot and killed in Baytown. Sterling High School is currently on lockdown. According to initial reports, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of West Baker Road, east of Garth Street. Sources now confirm that the deputy constable has died. Keep informed with new updates on this developing story. The search is underway for the suspect.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on Monday:

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder. Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State. I am confident the perpetrator of this despicable act will be apprehended and that the murderer will be met with swift justice.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on Monday: