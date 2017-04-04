Gunman sought after 7 wounded at Lubbock motel

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Police are searching for a suspect after investigators say seven people were shot while on the balcony of a West Texas motel.

Lubbock police say the gunfire happened late Monday night during an argument between an armed man and some people standing on a second-story balcony of the Villa Town Motel.

A Lubbock police statement says all of the victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Six remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly had been at a nearby bar and restaurant prior to the shootings. Police say the man left the bar, then got into a verbal altercation with the victims. Police didn't immediately say what prompted the argument that led to a suspect opening fire.

Investigators say the suspect fled in a car following the shootings.

