Gunman sought after 7 wounded at Lubbock motel

Crime Scene
Crime Scene
By: Associated Press

Posted:Apr 04 2017 02:36PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 02:36PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Police are searching for a suspect after investigators say seven people were shot while on the balcony of a West Texas motel.

Lubbock police say the gunfire happened late Monday night during an argument between an armed man and some people standing on a second-story balcony of the Villa Town Motel.

A Lubbock police statement says all of the victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Six remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly had been at a nearby bar and restaurant prior to the shootings. Police say the man left the bar, then got into a verbal altercation with the victims. Police didn't immediately say what prompted the argument that led to a suspect opening fire.

Investigators say the suspect fled in a car following the shootings.

