Suspect in assistant chief deputy's death killed himself

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 10 2017 11:02AM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 11:12AM CDT

BAYTOWN, Texas (FOX 26) - The Baytown Police Department is confirming that the suspect in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood had killed himself one day after the law enforcement officer died.

Visitation and services were held for Greenwood on Thursday at Second Baptist Church. Greenwood was shot and killed outside the Harris County Courthouse in Baytown.

Baytown police identified the shooting suspect as William Kenney during a news conference on Monday.

Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was arriving for work at 7 a.m. Monday at the Baytown Courthouse but he never made it inside the building. Responding officers tried to revive him at the scene and Greenwood was flown by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Greenwood was a Rice University graduate and has had a 30-year career with Harris County.  He just accepted the job with Precinct 3 in January 2017.  He was previously a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office where he was over Internal Affairs.  Greenwood presided over Internal Affairs during the time when a number of deputies were fired for allegedly having inappropriate relations with the woman who was the mistress of slain Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth.  Greenwood also worked for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and as an investigator.  He led the division of the DA’s office that investigated the HPD officers who were accused of beating teen burglary suspect Chad Holley.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories