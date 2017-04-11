- Everyone knows about the Texas sales tax holiday in August, but what about the one next week?

In April every year, you Texas has a sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

You can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ending at midnight on Monday, April 24.

According to the Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's Office, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Hurricane shutters Emergency ladders

Less than $75 Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Axes Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage Nonelectric can openers Portable self-powered light sources (hand cranked flashlights) Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios Reusable and artificial ice products Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

For more information, contact us at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.