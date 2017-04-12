Teen charged in parents' murders released on $200,000 bond

By: Angela Chen, Nate Griffin, FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 12 2017 08:19AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 06:26PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A teen, charged in the murders of his parents, was released from the Harris County jail on a $200,000 bond on Wednesday.

Antonio Armstrong Junior, also known as 'A.J.,' is the son of former NFL and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Antonio Armstrong. He is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of his parents inside their southwest Houston townhome on Palmetto Street while they were sleeping in July of 2016.

Armstrong has been classified as an adult following the charge. Armstrong was only 16 years old at the time of the murders. He was arrested when his story about an intruder didn't match the evidence that was presented.

Prosecutors say the teen placed pillows over his parents' faces while they were sleeping and shot them.

Antonio, 43, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead.

When police arrived at the family's home, they say they found no sign of a struggle, no sign of forced entry but no sign of family strife either.

Following Antonio's college football career with the Aggies. he bounced around the NFL for a while before flourishing in the Canadian Football League. An injury forced him to retire. He and his wife Dawn then opened several gyms.

Along the way, Anthony and Dawn, 42, started a family, two teen boys and their younger sister.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories