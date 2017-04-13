Passenger stung by scorpion on United Airlines flight from Houston

United Airlines, Inc. photo
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 04:18PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 05:09PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A passenger who was traveling from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, Canada is recovering following an apparent scorpion sting during a United Airlines flight.

Flight attendants assisted the passenger and the flight crew consulted with a MedLink physician throughout the trip on Sunday. The physician determined that the sting was not a life-threatening matter, according to a statement released by a United Airlines, Inc. spokeswoman to FOX 26 News.

When the flight landed in Calgary, medical staff treated the person who was stung. 

The airline company will issue an apology to the passenger, according to the statement.


