Molly Matheson murder: Police find no sign of forced entry into apartment where woman was strangled

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:20AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 06:20AM CDT

Authorities in Texas said Wednesday there were no signs of forced entry into a woman’s garage apartment where she was found strangled to death in her bathroom.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Joe Loughman said they could not reveal whether 22-year-old Molly Matheson knew the person who killed her. He added that Matheson likely died sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. Matheson was discovered in her bathroom by her mother Monday afternoon.

Officials at Texas Christian University said Matheson did not attend the school but lived on the same street where students do live, Fox 4 News reported. Officials added they were disturbed by the crime.

“Last night I was just praying it was a mistake, an accident. To find out it was a crime – a violent crime – is unsettling,” Elise Vidaurri, who lives close to Matheson’s apartment, told Fox 4 News Tuesday.

Read more on FOX NEWS


