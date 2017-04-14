Police launch investigation after Korans found in toilet at Texas college

File photo.
File photo.

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:28AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 06:28AM CDT

Authorities launched an investigation Thursday after two copies of the Koran were found inside a toilet bowl at a Texas college.

Two students at the University of Texas at Dallas found the copies of the Muslim holy book in the men’s bathroom on March 28 and alerted authorities, according to the school’s student newspaper.

Investigators “don’t have too many leads” in the case, but are reviewing video around where the Korans were found, UT-Dallas police Chief Larry Zacharias told The Texas Tribune.

“It’s not something we want to blast out on campus because we don’t want people to go, ‘Oh, you’re a suspect in the Quran thing,’” Zacharias said.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories