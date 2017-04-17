Texas alcohol commission's director quits under criticism

- The embattled director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has resigned after lawmakers sharply criticized her agency taking taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego.

Sherry Cook's resignation came weeks after the Texas Tribune reported on those trips and the ties between the agency and the beverage industry it regulates.

John Wittman, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott, said Monday that Cook's departure was necessary "to restore trust in the agency."

Lawmakers from both parties questioned Cook after the Tribune report, which included a flyer for one conference featuring Cook's picture with a bottle of Lone Star beer superimposed on her hand.