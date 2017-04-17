Texas alcohol commission's director quits under criticism

Photo courtesy Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Photo courtesy Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Posted:Apr 17 2017 04:31PM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 11:47AM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The embattled director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has resigned after lawmakers sharply criticized her agency taking taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego.   

Sherry Cook's resignation came weeks after the Texas Tribune reported on those trips and the ties between the agency and the beverage industry it regulates.   

John Wittman, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott, said Monday that Cook's departure was necessary "to restore trust in the agency."

Lawmakers from both parties questioned Cook after the Tribune report, which included a flyer for one conference featuring Cook's picture with a bottle of Lone Star beer superimposed on her hand.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories