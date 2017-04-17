Arlington mom found shot dead was pregnant

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 17 2017 05:14PM CDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 07:29PM CDT

An Arlington mother found dead in her bed on Friday morning was pregnant, the medical examiner confirmed on Monday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office listed Kenishia Walker’s unborn child on its website. Walker, 25, was found dead by her young boy about 10:30 a.m. Friday in her townhome in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road.

Officials said Walker suffered a gunshot wound. Police believe the suspect is someone Walker knew.

The charge in the case has now been upgraded to capital murder.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released by police.


