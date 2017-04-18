George H.W. Bush hospitalized due to mild case of pneumonia

Former President George H.W. Bush has been in a Houston hospital since Friday due to a case of mild pneumonia, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday “due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

Doctors eventually determined Bush had a mild case of pneumonia, which McGrath said was treated and has been resolved.

McGrath said Bush is “in very good spirits” and expected to be fine, but his being held for further observation while he regains his strength.