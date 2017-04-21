Five injured in Dawson home explosion late Thursday

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 21 2017 06:21AM CDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 04:23PM CDT

Five people were rescued after a home explosion in Navarro County Thursday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Highway 31 in Dawson.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said all five people were rescued after the home colllapsed.

Three people were taken by air ambulances to Parkland Hospital, 

Highway 31 was closed for several hours in Dawson.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories