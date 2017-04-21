Five injured in Dawson home explosion late Thursday Texas Five injured in Dawson home explosion Five people were rescued after a home explosion in Navarro County Thursday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Highway 31 in Dawson.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said all five people were rescued after the home colllapsed.

Three people were taken by air ambulances to Parkland Hospital,

Highway 31 was closed for several hours in Dawson.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.