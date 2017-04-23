Texas athlete dies during swimming portion of Ironman competition

A Texas man died Saturday during the swimming portion of an ironman event, authorities said.

Montgomery County officials identified the man as Glen Breummer, 54, the Houston Chronicle reported. Breummer was competing in the Memorial Hermann Ironman in The Woodlands. He competing in the swimming portion of the event when he became “distressed” and needed help in the water.

Constable Chief Deputy Matt Rodrique told the paper that several spectators dove into the water to help Breummer and he was “retrieved within less than a minute.” Breummer was transferred to The Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes at today’s IRONMAN North American Championship Texas triathlon,” IRONMAN officials said in a statement. “The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of Saturday’s race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we have been in contact with and will continue to support.”

