Parents build son his own Blockbuster

Posted:Apr 26 2017 09:50AM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 12:02PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - The parents of a Texas man with autism made sure their son would get his Blockbuster fix when the local video store closed.  They build one in their own home!

“My autistic brother was sad that Blockbuster was closing down,” Javier (@Javiii_Zuniga) wrote on Twitter. “So my parents made a mini one at home for him!”

Javier took photos as the surprise was revealed.  He says he shared the moment just to show people how much it meant to his brother.

The large rack was stocked with 20-year-old Hector's favorites, including Barney and Elmo videos.

The smiles say it all!

 

And, just in case you are wondering, there are about 50 Blockbuster stores left in the U.S.  DISH Network owns the franchising rights to the once mighty chain.  They are found in Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee,  Texas.  There is even one located in North Pole, Alaska.


