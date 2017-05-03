No injuries reported in Mesquite daycare fire

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 04:51PM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 05:17PM CDT

A daycare fire raged Wednesday afternoon in Mesquite, but initial reports were that no one was hurt.

The two-alarm fire happened at the Appleseed Academy in the 1000 block of Tripp Road.

Early reports from the scene indicated staff members and children were able to escape with no injuries.

There was no indication on how the fire started.

More to come on this developing story.


