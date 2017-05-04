Biracial UT pageant winner slammed as 'not black enough' on Twitter

The winner of the Miss Black University of Texas is taking the high road after critics on social media claimed she's “not black enough.” Rachael Malonson, 22, who is biracial, was crowned on Sunday. The event was hosted by Kappa Alpha Psi, a predominantly black fraternity.

Congratulations to our 2017 Miss Black University of Texas! We thank our lovely contestants, as well as everyone else who came to support!👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yEva52wpSp — Iota Delta NUPEs (@ID_NUPEs) May 2, 2017

“It was definitely a huge honor to win. As a biracial woman, I didn’t even think I was able to place,” she told Fox News. In a Facebook post after her win, Malonson said she was at first reluctant to take part in the pageant because of her mixed race.

“I challenged myself by vulnerably expressing obstacles I face as a biracial woman and was not going to leave the stage without letting others know that my blessings and strength are in Christ alone,” she wrote.

But soon after she was crowned, Twitter trolls said she should not have won the pageant because, quite simply, she didn’t actually identify as African American.

