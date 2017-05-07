Pizza delivery driver shoots teen who tried to rob him

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 07 2017 10:25AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 11:59AM CDT

A pizza delivery driver could face charges after shooting and killing a teenager who he claims fired shots at him during a delivery.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night in Mesquite,  in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive, Mesquite police said.

The delivery driver told police he was confronted by two teens, who tried to rob him. One of them, armed with a handgun, fired at the driver, police said.

The driver was armed and fired back. One of the 16-year-old suspects was found nearby with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries, police said.

The other 16-year-old was found and arrested for aggravated robbery. The home the driver was delivering to was vacant, police said.

Police say the driver did not have a handgun permit.

Domino's company policy says their drivers do not carry more than $20 at a time. A spokesperson would not say if the drivers are allowed to carry weapons while working.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories