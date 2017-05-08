Grandmother shot and killed in a drive-by shooting

By: Natasha Geigel, FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 08 2017 06:40AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 07:29PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A drive-by shooting left a grandmother dead Monday morning.  Police say Brenda Reyna was reportedly killed while she sleeping. Homicide detectives are still investigating the drive-by shooting that killed this 62-year old grandmother and special needs teacher.

It was around 3:15 a.m. this morning when police were called to the home on the 700 block of East Sunnyside Street. When they arrived, they found Brenda Reyna, mother of three and grandmother, shot in her bedroom. She was still alive and was transported to LBJ hospital.  She passed away at the hospital. There were three other adults and two  young children inside the home at the time. Authorities believe Reyna was not the intended target, and that the shooting was possibly targeted at one of her teen sons.

Authorities aren't releasing a description of the vehicle used in the shooting just yet, or any information about the suspects until they finish their investigation. We were told the car was heading West toward McGallion.

Keep informed with new updates on this developing story.


