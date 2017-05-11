Female suspect surrenders after high-speed chase

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 11 2017 12:58PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 02:34PM CDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police and Department of Public Safety officers chased a woman in a reported stolen car Thursday afternoon. 

The high-speed chase started around 12:30 p.m. close to downtown Fort Worth. Police say a woman in a stolen yellow car drove through Fort Worth and then headed east on Interstate 20 through Arlington, Grand Prairie and Dallas.

At one point, she dodged a spike strip on I-20 while going significantly faster than 75 miles per hour. The chase then headed northbound on Interstate 45 and onto the streets of Downtown Dallas.

The chase ended about an hour after it started. DPS officers successfully spiked the car's tires as the driver exited the Dallas North Tollway. She stopped on Normandy and Lomo Alto in University Park. 

The suspect got out of the car with her hands in the air and was taken into custody. 

Few details about what prompted the chase were immediately available. The Fort Worth Police Department has only said the suspect’s car was reported stolen.

Stay tuned to FOX 4 News for updates.


