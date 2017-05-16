Young woman walking with cell phone stops traffic on I-45

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 16 2017 11:37AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 02:48PM CDT

Want to brave just walking in the middle of a Houston freeway...while talking on your cellphone? Call it crazy, but it happened in Houston on Monday. A Houston driver shot the video of a young woman just walking and talking on her cellphone, right in the middle of the I-45 North Freeway near Airline.

She was seen casually talking on the phone, while she strolled right down freeway as cars drove past her.  "Get off the freeway!," said the driver, and she responded with a shocked reaction.  No reported charges are pending after this distraction in Houston traffic.


