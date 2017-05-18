Slain officer honored at DART PD memorial service

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 18 2017 04:43PM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 06:02PM CDT

Members of the DART Police Department honored the only DART officer to die in the line of duty at a police memorial service on Thursday.

DART Officer Brent Thompson was the department's first officer killed in the line of duty when he and four Dallas police officers were killed during the July 7 ambush in downtown Dallas.

Emotions were strong as names were read for every Texas police officer killed last year. Thompson's parents and children attended, as well as members from Dallas PD.

The street in front of the station was renamed Officer Brent Thompson Way. A permanent display box with Thompson’s uniform, badge and photo was also unveiled at the station, where the event was held.


