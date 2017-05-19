Convicted rapist wanted in Texas captured in Louisiana

(Texas Department of Public Safety)
(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Posted:May 19 2017 02:32PM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 02:32PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A convicted rapist on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list has been captured in Louisiana.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced Johnny June Mason Jr. was caught Tuesday at a condominium complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His last known location had been Houston.

Authorities say the 48-year-old Mason was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Records show Mason in 1990 was convicted in Louisiana of aggravated rape and aggravated crime against nature involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Mason, who's been a fugitive since last June, has a history of violating parole and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

------

Online:
   https://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/sexOffenders.aspx
   AP-WF-05-19-17 1923GMT


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories