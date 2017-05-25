Man arrested in connection with Wells Fargo robbery

Posted: May 25 2017 10:22AM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 10:54AM CDT

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery.

On Friday, May 19, 2017 around 9 a.m., a suspect entered a Wells Fargo in the 800 block of Loop 337 and handed the teller a note demanding cash.  The suspect then fled the scene and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapons were used and no injuries were reported.

Following a thorough investigation New Braunfels Police issued and served a search warrant to a Creekside Way residence where 21-year-old Casey James Wheatley was present.  Wheatley was taken into custody and charged with robbery.

He was taken to Comal County Jail where his bond was set at $75,000.

This case remains under investigation and further charges may be filed.

