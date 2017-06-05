Suspicious package at Dallas PD headquarters ruled harmless

- Employees are being allowed back inside the Dallas police headquarters building. A suspicious package that prompted an evacuation turned out to be harmless.

Dallas police said the package was found near the north entrance of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Lamar Street around 9:30 a.m.

Sources told FOX 4 it was a plastic bottle with a receipt or piece of paper taped to it. The bottle was filled with an unknown liquid but tests later confirmed it was harmless.

Officers and employees who had evacuated the building to the south were allowed back inside around noon. Others had moved to a safe location inside the facility.

An explosives unit, hazmat truck and fire engines all responded to the scene out of an abundance of caution. The streets around the building were also temporarily closed.