Child killed, woman hurt in crash along Hwy. 360 in Arlington

- A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 360 in Arlington.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Police said the woman and her young son were in a car that had stalled on the side of the highway. It appears she was outside of the car when a pickup truck slammed into the back it.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital. Police said the little boy died a few hours later. There’s no word yet on his mother’s condition.

"The baby was in the back seat at the time, strapped into the car seat and it looks like the woman was tending to him at the time of the accident," said Sgt. Vanessa Harrison, Arlington PD.

The driver of the pickup truck did stop to help, police said, and was not injured. Police said speed was not a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Pioneer Parkway during the morning rush hour because of the police investigation.