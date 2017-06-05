Child killed, woman hurt in crash along Hwy. 360 in Arlington

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 05 2017 06:38AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 09:03AM CDT

ARLINGTON, Texas - A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was seriously injured in a crash along Highway 360 in Arlington.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Police said the woman and her young son were in a car that had stalled on the side of the highway. It appears she was outside of the car when a pickup truck slammed into the back it.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital. Police said the little boy died a few hours later. There’s no word yet on his mother’s condition.

"The baby was in the back seat at the time, strapped into the car seat and it looks like the woman was tending to him at the time of the accident," said Sgt. Vanessa Harrison, Arlington PD.

The driver of the pickup truck did stop to help, police said, and was not injured. Police said speed was not a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Pioneer Parkway during the morning rush hour because of the police investigation.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories