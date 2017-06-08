Memorial to honor 15 killed in Texas fertilizer plant blast

Posted: Jun 08 2017 03:46PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 03:46PM CDT

DALLAS (AP) -- Work has begun on a memorial to honor the 15 people killed in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in the Central Texas city of West.

The memorial is being built in a city park about 100 yards from where the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded on April 17, 2013.

A federal investigation into the blast that caused $100 million in damage determined it was a criminal act.

Memorial committee chairman Joe Pustejovsky says donations will cover the $300,000 cost of the project.

The memorial, designed by former West resident Kurt Vrbas, will feature a reflecting pool surrounded by plaques that pay tribute to the 12 first-responders and three residents who died.

Pustejovsky says construction began a month ago and is scheduled to conclude by the end of the summer.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories