18-wheeler chase ends in fiery crash, standoff in Arlington

- A police chase that started in Fort Worth Friday afternoon ended with a fiery crash and standoff in Arlington.

Police said officers tried to pull over a speeding 18-wheeler near Beach Street around 1 p.m. after the female driver wouldn’t stop.

Officers chased the possibly stolen truck at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour along eastbound Interstate 30. The truck hit multiple vehicles near Beach Street, Oaklawn Boulevard and Cooks Lane, officials said.

The truck ended up crashing near Cooper Street. Video from SKY 4 showed parts of the truck’s load smoldering along the highway and another smashed a burning vehicle.

Fort Worth police say the driver that was in the burnt vehicle behind the semi was able to escape and get to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MedStar officials said there were eight to 12 people involved in the earlier accidents but none were seriously injured.

Officers had their guns drawn in the direction of the 18-wheeler and SWAT vehicles pulled up alongside it. The suspect is still barricaded inside the cab.

Aaron Roland was on the scene while the crash happened. He described how he saw the event unfolded.

“I was eating lunch and I just heard a crash,” Roland said. “So I went over there and I didn’t know what was going on. I just saw a bunch of debris and a truck that got smashed up behind that semi. And I keep watching it and come to find out that it’s a high-speed chase.”

Roland initially noticed the chase by the loud noise of the crash.

“It was just a loud bang like an explosion, like a transformer went off,” he said.

Roland saw wreckage when he made his way over to the scene but didn't see anyone exit the vehicle.

“I saw the truck when it was on fire,” he said. “It blew and it went everywhere.”

Dozens of onlookers lined the highway. Police have warned them to stay away.

Eastbound I-30 is shut down at Cooper Street and traffic is backed up for miles.







