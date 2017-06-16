North Texas dad helps son bust a move

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted: Jun 16 2017 05:27PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 06:41PM CDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas father and his adorable baby’s dance moves are going viral.

Robert Douglas is a teacher at Birdville ISD. He posted a video last Saturday from his Fort Worth home with his busting some moves to Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic. He called his video a "typical Saturday night."

People on social media can’t get enough of Douglas and his dancing baby. One commenter said the video was “#dadgoals.”

When Douglas was asked why he was so serious in the video, he said he was too focused on the dance moves.

The video has more than 61,000 views and more than 500 shares.              

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories