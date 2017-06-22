Missing Bedford teen ID'd as body found in landfill

- Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Arlington landfill Wednesday afternoon is that of a missing Bedford teen.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill’s body was found in the Republic Service Arlington Landfill. A landfill employee discovered her body.

Bedford detectives had been looking for Kaytlynn Cargill since she went missing on Monday. She was last seen near her Bedford home on Oak Creek Lane on Monday around 6:20 p.m when she went out to walk her dog.

The Bedford Police Department did provide any new details in a press release sent shortly after the body was identified.

"We are shocked and saddened with this tragic news," they said. "We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn's death to justice."

Detectives spent Wednesday going door-to-door and asking residents in the Oak Creek Apartment Complex if they had seen the missing teen.

Bedford police sent out a missing persons alert Tuesday afternoon. At the time, they said they had no reason to believe she was in danger and were treating the case as a “missing runaway.” They said she did not qualify for an Amber Alert.

Bedford police are taking the lead in the investigation. A cause of death has not been released.

A press conference will be held at the Bedford Police Department at 10 a.m. Friday.