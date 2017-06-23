Search for missing fisherman near San Luis Pass

- Family friends describe Jacob Szydlowski as the light of their group, who loves to play his favorite guitar and go wade fishing. He has been missing since 8 a.m. Friday following his latest fishing trip at San Luis Pass.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputies say Szydlowski, 19, and his friend were wade fishing in chest-high water near the San Luis Pass bridge, when the two were knocked off of their feet by the strong current. Szydlowski's friend managed to float on his back and made it to shore. However, Szydlowski didn't resurface. The strong currents are also making it harder for the search crews who have no time to waste.

"The stronger the tide, the more difficult it becomes of course the more time that elapses, and the broader we have to expand our search," said BCSO Lieutenant Varon Snelgrove.

The BCSO is using this opportunity to warn people about the area that they consider very dangerous for fishers and swimmers.

"You may be the most experienced fisherman, the most experienced of swimmers, but you're not going to win when it comes to the currents as strong as these in this area." added Lt. Snelgrove.

The U.S. Coast Guard, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Station Galveston boat crew and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for Szydlowski, along with other agencies.