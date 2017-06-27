UT Dallas evacuated following bomb threat

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 27 2017 03:02PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 03:11PM CDT

RICHARDSON, Texas - The University of Texas - Dallas campus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat.

The school sent out an urgent message to all UT Dallas students and faculty around 2:45 p.m. to evacuate all buildings and head to the parking garages.

“We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe,” the university tweeted.

People are being asked to stay away from the buildings until further notice.

