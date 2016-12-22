Video: e-cigarette explodes on bus

An explosion was captured by a camera on a bus in California.

Posted:Dec 22 2016 05:47AM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 10:38AM CST

It was terrifying moments for a California man on Wednesday when his e-cigarette exploded in his pocket.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.  It happened on a city bus in Fresno.  The footage shows the victim sitting down before the explosion.  The blast set his leg on fire.

The 53-year-old man suffered minor burns to his right thigh and hand.

It is just the latest in a string of exploding e-cigarettes.  Just last month, a man in New York's Grand Central Terminal suffered leg and hand burns after his e-cigarette exploded in his pants pocket.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which started regulating e-cigarettes in May, said it received reports about 66 explosions in 2015 and early 2016, after recording 92 explosions from 2009 to September 2015

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) has called e-cigarettes "ticking time bombs" and wants the federal government to consider recalling the batteries that run them.

Last year, the federal Department of Transportation issued a rule prohibiting passengers from packing e-cigarettes in checked luggage to protect against in-flight fires.

 

