Video: e-cigarette explodes on bus

It was terrifying moments for a California man on Wednesday when his e-cigarette exploded in his pocket.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. It happened on a city bus in Fresno. The footage shows the victim sitting down before the explosion. The blast set his leg on fire.

The 53-year-old man suffered minor burns to his right thigh and hand.

It is just the latest in a string of exploding e-cigarettes. Just last month, a man in New York's Grand Central Terminal suffered leg and hand burns after his e-cigarette exploded in his pants pocket.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which started regulating e-cigarettes in May, said it received reports about 66 explosions in 2015 and early 2016, after recording 92 explosions from 2009 to September 2015

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) has called e-cigarettes "ticking time bombs" and wants the federal government to consider recalling the batteries that run them.

Last year, the federal Department of Transportation issued a rule prohibiting passengers from packing e-cigarettes in checked luggage to protect against in-flight fires.

