Gruesome ISIS video shows Turkish soldiers burned alive

The Islamic State terror group has released a ghastly video that appears to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

The video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites and on Facebook, Agence France-Presse reported Friday. ISIS said the 19-minute footage was shot in its declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria. Its authenticity could not be independently verified.

In Turkey, the government shut down social media to keep its citizens from viewing the video.

Turkey Blocks, an Internet monitoring website, told The Associated Press it had detected the "throttling of Twitter and YouTube," affecting many users in Turkey. The Turkish government often restricts access to social media sites to suppress graphic images and other material it considers harmful to public order. The websites appeared to be back to normal on Friday.

