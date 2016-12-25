Wet n' Wild to permanently close Dec. 31

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Water park fans of Universal Orlando-owned Wet n' Wild have one more week to enjoy the thrills.
The park, which opened in 1977, is closing its gates on International Drive permanently on Saturday.
Universal Orlando made the announcement earlier this year after revealing details about its new water park Volcano Bay, located near I-4 by the Universal parks.
Wet n' Wild will close just shy of its 40-year anniversary. The park originally opened on March 13, 1977.
Right now, Florida residents can get unlimited visits to the water park through Dec. 31 for just $39.99.
Visit the Wet n' Wild website, here, to get the full details.
