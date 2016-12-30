Pan Pan, world's oldest panda, dies

Remembering Pan Pan.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Dec 30 2016 06:53AM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 11:05AM CST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The giant panda dubbed "hero father" for siring about 25 percent of the world's captive bred panda population has died. Chinese media outlets report that Pan Pan died on Wednesday at the age of 31, which is equivalent to 100 human years.

Pan Pan was  living in a "nursing home" for elderly pandas in Southwest China's Sichuan province when he died, reported ChinaDaily.com.

Perhaps most astonishing is the length of time Pan Pan lived. The average life expectancy for a panda in captivity is 20 years.

Giant pandas are one of the world's most endangered species.

A necropsy will be carried out to determine cause of death.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories