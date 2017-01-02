Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 02 2017 08:28AM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 01:28PM CST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Three people are recovering after being attacked by their own dog Friday.

Tampa police say Brenda Guerrero went outside to put a sweater on the dog -- named Scarface -- when it started attacking her. Her husband Ismael ran outside to help, and the dog attacked him too.

Police say, that's when their son stepped in, stabbing Scarface in the head and neck.  The dog then turned on him.

Police and Animal Control officers eventually used a beanbag gun and stun gun on the animal before catching it.

Brenda was seriously hurt, but is expected to recover.

There's no word what will happen to the dog.


