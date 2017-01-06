Leaders, celebrities respond to Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Posted:Jan 06 2017 05:02PM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 06:15PM CST

Donald Trump

 

Mike Pence

 

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL)

 

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

 

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Deutch, who represents a portion of Fort Lauderdale, is attacking Florida Governor Rick Scott's decision to reach out to Donald Trump instead of President Obama, who is still in office as President.

 

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

 

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)

 

Ellen DeGeneres

 

sdfsdf


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories