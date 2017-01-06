Security raised at New York airports

Posted:Jan 06 2017 02:34PM CST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 05:26PM CST

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey stepped up security at JFK International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia airports in the wake of Friday's deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Emergency Service unit strike teams equipped with tactical weapons were starting to conduct anti-terrorism patrols.  Authorities said that K-9 explosives detection teams were also being deployed and travelers should expect to see armored vehicles at the airports.

New York State Police have also increased their presence at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

Passengers were warned to expect increased random bag checks at the air trains that service Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

The Port Authority was also with with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the New York City Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies in New York and New Jersey.


