Community comes together to mourn death of officer & deputy

Posted:Jan 09 2017 11:21AM CST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 05:44PM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local agencies all across Central Florida are sending their condolences to the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Monday morning an Orlando Police Department officer was shot and killed at a Walmart in Orlando. The officer was identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

A massive manhunt is underway for the suspect, Markeith Loyd. Loyd is known to law enforcement officers after he was wanted for the death of a pregnant female back in December.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

 


