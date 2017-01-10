Armed suspect caught after hostage situation at Alabama credit union

By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 10 2017 09:54AM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 11:26AM CST

(FOX NEWS) - An armed suspect accused of taking as many as eight hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama was under arrest Tuesday, police announced, as a standoff that gripped Tuscaloosa for hours came to an end.

SWAT team officers were able to storm the Alabama Credit Union and "take him down," Police Chief Steve Anderson told reporters. The unnamed suspect apparently wanted to rob the place, Anderson added.

It all started when a worker noticed somebody "irregular" inside the building and called the cops, Univ. of Alabama Asst. Police Chief Aaron Fowler said. It happened around 8:30 a.m., while the credit union was still closed.

The credit union's president, Steve Swofford, told Fox 6 his employees were safe. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX News for updates.

 


