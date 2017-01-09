Los Gatos family members killed in freak accident on frozen pond

A mother and her child from the South Bay both died after a freak accident on a frozen pond while they were on vacation. We spoke to the husband who was the only one to survive.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 08:33PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 02:30PM CST

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KTVU) - A South Bay community is mourning the loss of a mother and child after the pair drowned in a freak accident on a frozen pond while on vacation. 

Gary Claassen says Friday's ill-fated trek across a frozen Kansas pond started out as family fun during a visit with relatives. Claassen says the trio decided to go shoe skating, shuffling and sliding across the ice in shoes instead of skates. He says he checked with locals about the strength of the ice. 

"They kind of analyzed the weather, how cold it had been. How many degrees below zero for how many days," he said, his voice cracking with stress and emotion. "And we heard time and time again from people who were locals that it would be absolutely safe." 

It wasn't safe. Police say the inch-thick ice broke 15-feet from shore, and eight-year-old Trent went in.. Both mother and father tried to safe him, but were unable.. It took 50 minutes for first responders to arrive and pull Gary Claassen from the icy water. But Polly and Trent had in been in and under the frigid water too long, and both died.

Neighbors in their hilly, arboreal, neighborhood in the Santa Cruz Mountains are devastated by the two deaths. 

"The community up here is definitely going to miss Polly and Trent a lot. Trent was well liked on this street by all the kids," said neighbor Christina Temple, who rents a downstairs apartment from the Claasens. "Polly was so generous. She gave to the point probably where she shouldn't keep giving, but she kept doing it." 

Polly Claassen worked at Christ Episcopal Church in Los Altos as a Sunday school teacher. Staffers there said they're trying to shield children from the loss of the beloved instructor. 

Gary Claassen was transitioning between jobs, leaving much of the domestic duties to his wife. He said his son Trent was "better than what I could have ever hoped for," in a son. 

The father is still in Kansas, recovering from his injuries after his rescue and preparing a a funeral for both his son and wife. He says his faith will help him cope with his loss. 

"My wife and my son are in heaven right now with Jesus-God. [It] gives me a better comfort, more than I could have ever imagined. 

A YouCaring fund has been set up for Gary: https://www.youcaring.com/garyclaassen-732536

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories