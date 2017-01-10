Report: Intel officials informed Trump of claims Russia has compromising info

(FOX NEWS) - U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly have presented President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump with a summary of unconfirmed claims the Russians have compromising personal and financial information on the incoming president.

The New York Times and CNN, citing unnamed officials, reported that the summary was presented last week as an annex to the findings regarding alleged Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, without specifically citing the news reports, took to Twitter Tuesday night to decry what he called “fake news” and a “total political witch hunt.”

The information reportedly was based on memos created by anti-Trump operatives including a former British intelligence operative. According to CNN, the FBI is investigating the credibility of the claims – which supposedly come from Russian sources.

