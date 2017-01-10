Poll: 51% of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect

Posted:Jan 10 2017 08:56PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 12:03PM CST

A national poll has found that a majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, which was conducted from January 5 to January 9, found that overall, 51% of voters surveyed did not approve of how Trump is handling his responsibilities as the President-Elect.

Approval of Trump's handling of his responsibilities as President-Elect was largely split along party lines, with 76% of voters who identify as Republican approving of Trump's performance, and 85% of voters who identify as Democratic disapproving.

The same poll also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

  • 51% had an unfavorable opinion of Trump
  • 52% do not believe Trump cares about average Americans
  • 53% do not believe Trump is honest
  • 62% do not believe Trump is level headed

The same poll, however, also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

  • 47% think Trump's policies will help the nation's economy
  • 49% believe Trump has good leadership skills
  • 68% believe Trump is intelligent
  • 71% say Trump is a strong person

The poll, which surveyed 899 voters nationwide, has a margin of error of ±3.3%.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories