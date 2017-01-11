Arkham Asylum roller coaster stuck; passengers rescued

Posted:Jan 11 2017 03:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 09:02PM CST

Beautiful weather on the golden coast in Australia -- too bad for 20 people who were stuck 100 feet up in the air on a roller coaster. 

It happened this week at the Warner Brother Movie World Park on the Arkham Asylum Coaster. 

The theme park said a mechanical problem with a chain on the ride caused the group to get stuck for nearly two hours. 

Everyone eventually got down without any injuries. 


