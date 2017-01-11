Florida congressman rushed to hospital after cardiac episode

Posted:Jan 11 2017 06:39PM CST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 09:56PM CST

WASHINGTON (Fox News) - Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a cardiac episode in the House GOP cloakroom.

Security officials locked the doors to the cloakroom as Rutherford was treated by EMTs and medics from the Capitol's Office of the Attending Physician.

Rutherford, 64, was sworn in last week after being elected last November to represent Florida's 4th congressional district. The area encompasses most of Jacksonville and some of its suburbs.

Prior to his election to Congress, Rutherford spent was elected three times as Jacksonville's sheriff. 

MORE AT FOXNEWS.COM >>


