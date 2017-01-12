TSA: Record number of firearms found

Posted:Jan 12 2017 03:52PM CST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 04:03PM CST

2016 saw a record-breaking amount of firearms discovered in carry-on bags, according to TSA

At USA checkpoints, 3,391 firearms were discovered and 83 percent of them were loaded. This was a 28 percent increase from 2015. 

TSA discovered a lot of hidden items too, like comb/brush knives, belt buckle knives or sword canes. 

TSA says to always check your carry-ons to make sure you don't accidently bring prohibited items, which does happen. 


