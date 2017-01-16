Wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter arrested in the Bay Area

- The Orlando Police Department's chief of police has released a statement regarding this morning's arrest of Noor Salman in the Bay Area in connection with the deadly shooting rampage carried out by her husband at the Pulse nightclub in June.

"I am glad to see that Omar Mateen's wife has been charged with aiding and abetting her husband in the commission of the brutal attack on the Pulse nightclub," Chief John Mina said in the statement.

"Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones. But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held

accountable for that horrific crime," Mina said.

Salman, 30, was arrested this morning in Rodeo, where she reportedly lives. She was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a witness and is being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to Alameda County jail records.

Charges were filed by FBI officials at the Tampa-based Middle District of Florida office, FBI officials said.

Mateen, who killed 49 people and injured 53 others in the June 12 nightclub massacre, died after a shootout with police. The nightclub shooting is considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Salman is set to appear in federal court in Oakland at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, FBI officials said.