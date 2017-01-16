Celebs to descend on Washington for anti-Trump mega-rally

(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)

Posted:Jan 16 2017 05:11PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 05:11PM CST

Just like they did for Barack Obama in 2009, celebrities will descend on Washington for the presidential inauguration later this week – only this time to protest, not celebrate, the incoming president.

The main event, The Women’s March on Washington, is set for the day after the inauguration and is billed as a rally to defend women’s rights after what organizers described as an election cycle filled with insulting rhetoric.

This is where celebrities who have groused for weeks about Donald Trump’s election will have a chance to commiserate – big names including singers Katy Perry and Cher; comedian Amy Schumer; and actresses Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing and Patricia Arquette are set to attend. And the crowd could be big. Organizers estimate at least 200,000 people will attend, though the District is anticipating double that.

“Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” actress America Ferrera, head of the artists’ committee for the march, said in a statement. “As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities.”

Read more at FOXNews.com


