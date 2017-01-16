Cartels reviving sealed tunnels along U.S.-Mexico border

While Mexico officials and incoming President Donald Trump feud over a border wall, cartels are finding plenty of opportunities to smuggle drugs underground.

A plan by the United States and Mexico to shut down tunnels that the cartels used along borders for smuggling is failing as criminals have found ways to carve them out again, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The reason is because while the United States sealed the entire portion of tunnels on its side of the border, Mexico sealed only the openings on its side, citing a lack of finances.

Proponents of strict border security say that more must be done, by Mexico and a U.S.-Mexico joint effort, to beat back the cartels.

